South Dakotan’s Favorite Bad Movie

I learned a little something while researching this article and that would be; there is very little agreement on what constitutes a truly bad movie. Go ahead, do what I did, Google "best worst movies" and see what happens. Although there does seem to be some agreement on catastrophes like John Travolta's Battlefield Earth and Nicholas Cage's Wicker Man .

I found those two on at least 3 of the 4 sites I perused. However I can honestly say that I have not seen most of the movies listed on those websites. There was only one that I have seen numerous times and hate to admit, I enjoy every time, Wild Wild West. Yes, it really is a piece of garbage, but I love Kevin Kline and Kenneth Branagh and it makes me laugh.

One of the first "worst" movies I ever saw was a little psychedelic indie musical by the name of Zachariah. One of the stars was a very young Don Johnson and it was just awful, but we begged our Mom to let us go to it. As we left the theater I still remember the shell-shocked look on my siblings and my face. Go ahead treat yourself, if you must. I'm sure it's out there, somewhere, but consider yourself warned!

Century Link found what they think is are some of the worse movies ever made according to Rotten Tomatoes, IMDB and the Razzie Awards. Then they analyzed Google trends, to see what all of us were googling, bad movie-wise, across the country to come up with the favorite bad movie for each state. To say some of the results were weird, is a serious understatement.

Here in South Dakota, the favorite bad movie is Batman and Robin, the George Clooney, Chris O'Donell, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Uma Thurman, epic -- which was reportedly so awful, the director Joel Schmacher, felt compelled to issue an apology for making it.

Our neighboring states favorites:

Iowa - The Emoji Movie

North Dakota - Kazam

Minnesota - The Room

Montana & Wyoming - Wild Wild West - See, I'm not the only one!

Nebraska - The Hottie and the Nottie - starring Paris Hilton - This is the only state which chose this bizarrely awful flick. You've just got to wonder what's going on down there!

To see the complete listing of best-worst movies beloved in each state, check out Century Link resources .

Source: Century Link Quote Resources

See Also: