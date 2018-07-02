South Dakotan Makes Reserved For Veterans Parking Signs

If a South Dakota company has anything to say about it, Veterans will have specially designated parking spaces at businesses around Yankton, around South Dakota and around the country.

According to the Yankton Press and Dakotan, Robert Lindsay of Midwest Striping in Yankton has been making signs that would allow United States Military Veterans to park closer to businesses.

Lindsay, who is a sergeant in the South Dakota Army National Guard himself, came up with the idea a couple years back before a deployment. He says it's a way to provide a service for those that have served the country.

And some local Yankton businesses are on board with the idea. A couple local archery complexes have indicated they'll be getting the special signs, and a grocery store and pizza restaurant already have them.

The Associated Press Contributed To This Story

See Also: