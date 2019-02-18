South Dakota Women Up Two Spots in AP Top 25

A ten-game South Dakota win streak not only has the Coyotes in a virtual dead heat for the top spot in the Summit League standings, but USD's 23rd win of the season over the weekend propelled them upward in the national polls.

South Dakota (23-3/11-1 Summit League) is up two spots in this week's Associated Press Top 25 , checking in at number-23 one week after cracking the poll for the first time in school history.

AP WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOP 25

Baylor 23-1 Oregon 24-1 Connecticut 23-2 Louisville 23-2 Notre Dame 23-3 Mississippi State 23-2 Stanford 21-4 Maryland 23-3 North Carolina State 22-2 Iowa 21-5 Marquette 22-4 Oregon State 20-5 South Carolina 19-6 Miami (FL) 22-5 Gonzaga 23-3 Kentucky 21-5 Arizona State 18-6 Syracuse 19-6 Texas 20-6 Iowa State 19-6 Texas A&M 19-6 Florida State 21-5 South Dakota 23-3 Drake 19-5 Rice 22-3

The jump comes on the heels of an 83-61 win at Western Illinois Saturday (February 16).

The Coyotes return to their home state for a pair of big games this week.

Thursday (February 21) USD will try to avenge their only Summit League regular season loss the last two years when they host Denver. The Pioneers beat the Coyotes 104-99 back in early January in Colorado.

USD then heads to Brookings Sunday (February 24) for a marquee match-up with South Dakota State.

The winner of that game should take over sole possession of first place in the conference with one week to play before the Summit League Tournament.