After a two week run in the Associated Press NCAA Women's Basketball Top 25 , South Dakota is back in the 'others receiving votes' category after an overtime loss to South Dakota State , Sunday (February 24) in Brookings.

The Coyotes (24-4), who had been as high as number-23 last week, are now the first team out in the balloting, 17 points shy of the nation's new number-25 team UCLA.

AP WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOP 25 (First-place votes)

Baylor (28) 25-1 Connecticut 25-2 Louisville 25-2 Notre Dame 25-3 Mississippi State 25-2 Oregon 25-3 Stanford 23-4 Maryland 24-3 Oregon State 23-5 North Carolina State 24-3 Kentucky 23-5 Iowa 21-6 Marquette 23-5 South Carolina 20-7 Miami (FL) 23-6 Gonzaga 25-3 Syracuse 20-6 Texas 21-6 Texas A&M 20-6 Iowa State 20-7 Arizona State 18-8 Florida State 21-6 Drake 21-5 Rice 23-3 UCLA 17-11

USD's 23 points in this week's poll puts them one point ahead of SDSU's 22 points entering the final week of the Summit League regular season.

The Coyotes and Jackrabbits are hoping to both qualify for next month's NCAA Tournament. If they do it would be the first time two teams from the Summit League would be in the field of 64.

USD closes the regular season with home games against North Dakota State (February 28) and North Dakota (March 2). SDSU's lone game in the final week is at home with Western Illinois (March 2).