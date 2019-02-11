The rest of the country is finally starting to figure out what we've known around here for a long time - there is some pretty good basketball being played in the Summit League .

There have been signs of our local success stories breaking thru on the national level with a WNIT title for South Dakota in 2016 and NCAA First Round Tournament wins for South Dakota State in 2009 and 2016.

Most recently, the Coyote women ran the table in conference play last season and just a few weeks ago ascended to the top of the ESPNw Mid-Major Poll.

Now USD is making noise in another poll.

The Coyotes (22-3/10-1 Summit League) have entered the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in school history, checking in at number-25 this week after receiving votes for 10 consecutive weeks.

South Dakota's non-conference success this season has also helped bolster their standing nationally.

The Coyotes have two AP Top 25 triumphs on their resume - a five-point win over #23 Iowa State in November and a 13-point victory at #22 Missouri in December.

South Dakota is the first Summit League team to be ranked in the Division I Top 25 in more a decade. In 2009, South Dakota State was ranked for eight-straight weeks in 2009 and finished the season at #19.

The Coyotes are just the third Summit League program to be ranked in history, joining South Dakota State (2008-09) and Northern Illinois (1993-94).

South Dakota State received one vote in this week's poll.

USD will take the floor as a nationally ranked team for the first time at the Division I level when they play at Western Illinois Saturday (February 16) afternoon.