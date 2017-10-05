South Dakota Woman Charged with DUI, Homicide in Fatal Crash

CHADRON, Neb. (AP) — A South Dakota woman accused of being drunk and causing a fatal northwest Nebraska crash has been charged with vehicular homicide.

Court records also say 32-year-old Kimberly Eagle Bull is charged with drunken driving, felony intentional child abuse and other crimes. Her attorney has declined to comment. Eagle Bull's next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 18 in Dawes County Court.

She lives in Pine Ridge, South Dakota.

The accident occurred Sept. 9 north of Chadron. The Nebraska State Patrol says Eagle Bull's minivan went out of control and rolled, injuring three adults and three children. Two children were flown to a Denver hospital for treatment, and the patrol says one of them, 6-year-old Christina Roubideaux, died there the next day.

