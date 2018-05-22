The women's athletic programs at the University of South Dakota are on a roll.

The Coyotes have captured the Summit League's Dr. Helen Smiley Women’s All-Sports Award for the third-straight year, riding conference titles in cross country, basketball, and outdoor track to the overall points lead, 3.5 points ahead of second place North Dakota State and six points in front of third place South Dakota State.

Dr. Helen Smiley Women’s All-Sports Award Standings:

1. South Dakota 50.0

2. North Dakota State 46.5

3. South Dakota State 44.0

4. Denver 36.5

T-5. Omaha 33.5

T-5. Oral Roberts 33.5

7. Western Illinois 29.0

8. Fort Wayne 12.0

South Dakota also made it three straight Summit League Sportsmanship Cup crowns. The award is given annually to the institution that is judged by its peers to be the best in the league in living up to the ideals of sportsmanship. Areas for evaluation include student-athlete conduct, staff/administrator conduct, coaches’ conduct and event management.

South Dakota joins Southern Utah and Centenary as the only schools to win the award at least three times.

North Dakota State captured both the Commissioner’s Cup and the Men's All-Sports Award.

