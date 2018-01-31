South Dakota Will Not Be Lowering Drinking Age for Military

The South Dakota House State Affairs Committee has voted down legislation that would have lowered the drinking age to 18 for members of the military.

The bill would have allowed bars and retailers to serve 18 year old active duty, reserve and National Guard service members who showed valid military identification.

The sponsor of the bill, Republican Representative Tim Goodwin, argued if people are willing to put their lives on the line to serve their country they should be deemed adults.

According to current federal law, any state with a drinking age lower than 21 runs the risk of losing up to 8% of its federal highway funding.

Source: Associated Press

