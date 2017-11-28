South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association 2017 Season Awards

The South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association has named their recipients for region coach of the year, all-star team selections, and nominations for Miss Volleyball 2017.

A coach from each region of South Dakota high school volleyball has been chosen as coach of the year for this past season. Along with them, three assistant coaches and one middle/junior high school coach will be honored.

2017 SDVCA Region Coach of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year, Middle School Coach of the Year.

Region 1: Nora Groft - Northwestern

Region 2: Jill Vincent - Sioux Valley

Region 3: Ronette Costain - Harrisburg

Region 4: Jill Christensen - Parker

Region 5: Tami Bies - McCook Central/Montorse

Region 6: Linda DeBoer - Miller

Region 7: Kylie Voorhees - Rapid City Stevens

Region 8: Loree Schlichterer - Belle Fourche

Assistant Class B: Alexz Smith - Northwestern

Assistant Class A: Holly Dobesh - Belle Fourche & Kate Weedreyer - Madison

Assistant Coach AA: Kaye DesLauriers - Harrisburg

Middle School COTY: Elissa Reppe - Northwestern

The 2017 All-Star Athletes have also been announced. Athletes were separated into two separate teams being the "South" and "North." This year's All-Star Game will be played at Harrisburg North Middle School on December 3rd at 2:00 PM.

2017 All-Star Athletes

South

Head Coach: Rosette Costain

Assistant Coach: Traci Kolbaum

Amelia Stene - Alcester/Hudson

Dakota Alfson - Chester

Meredith Lammers - Dakota Valley

Elizabeth Lammers - Dakota Valley

Addison Ludwig - Elk Point-Jefferson

Brookelyn Slaba - Hanson

Avery Thorson - Harrisburg

Madison Wassink - Harrisburg

Ellie Voss - SF Christian

Emily Strasser - SF Christian

Allison Engel - SF Lincoln

Rylee Boyd - SF Roosevelt

Alternate: Rachel Nelson - Harrisburg

Alternate: Carlie Fikse - Harrisburg

Alternate: Hannah Viet - Parker

Alternate: Paige Semmler - Parkston

Alternate: Santana Mutucha - Burke/South Central

Alternate: Paige Heckenlaible - Menno

North

Head Coach: Nora Groft

Assistant Coach: Shelly Buddenhagen

Laura Babcock - Aberdeen Central

Payton Burckhard - Aberdeen Central**

Grace Eggebrecht - Brookings

Kayla Schimke - Huron

Jayda Shillingstad - Huron

Olivia Rud - Madison

Jessi Giles - Madison

Peyton Groft - Northwestern

Rachel Miller - Sioux Valley

Kelsey Pearson - Waubay/Summit

Peyton Ellingson - Warner

Abigail Johnson - Watertown

**Sam Seljeskog from RC Central will replace Payton Burckhard who is injured

Alternate: Sierre Ward - Belle Fourche

Alternate: Nikole Ziegler - Sioux Valley

Alternate: Rylie Gall - Redfield/Doland

Alternate: Gia Gengerke - Groton Area

Alternate: Molly Rick - Milbank

Alternate: Charlie Tisdall - Herreid/Selby Area

The SDVBCA has also announced their nominations for Miss Volleyball for 2017. Athletes must be a senior and a 1st team All-State selection to be eligible for the award. The winner of each class will be named at the Miss Volleyball banquet on Saturday, December 2nd at Harrisburg North Middle School at 7:00 PM.

2017 Miss Volleyball Nominations

Class AA

Payton Burckhard - Aberdeen Central

Avery Thorson - Harrisburg

Madison Wassink - Harrisburg

Jayda Schillingstad - Huron

Rylee Boyd - SF Roosevelt

Class A

Sierra Ward - Belle Fourche

Elizabeth Lammers - Dakota Valley

Meredith Lammers - Dakota Valley

Emily Strasser - SF Christian

Ellie Voss - SF Christian

Class B