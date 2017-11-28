South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association 2017 Season Awards
The South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association has named their recipients for region coach of the year, all-star team selections, and nominations for Miss Volleyball 2017.
A coach from each region of South Dakota high school volleyball has been chosen as coach of the year for this past season. Along with them, three assistant coaches and one middle/junior high school coach will be honored.
2017 SDVCA Region Coach of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year, Middle School Coach of the Year.
- Region 1: Nora Groft - Northwestern
- Region 2: Jill Vincent - Sioux Valley
- Region 3: Ronette Costain - Harrisburg
- Region 4: Jill Christensen - Parker
- Region 5: Tami Bies - McCook Central/Montorse
- Region 6: Linda DeBoer - Miller
- Region 7: Kylie Voorhees - Rapid City Stevens
- Region 8: Loree Schlichterer - Belle Fourche
- Assistant Class B: Alexz Smith - Northwestern
- Assistant Class A: Holly Dobesh - Belle Fourche & Kate Weedreyer - Madison
- Assistant Coach AA: Kaye DesLauriers - Harrisburg
- Middle School COTY: Elissa Reppe - Northwestern
The 2017 All-Star Athletes have also been announced. Athletes were separated into two separate teams being the "South" and "North." This year's All-Star Game will be played at Harrisburg North Middle School on December 3rd at 2:00 PM.
2017 All-Star Athletes
South
- Head Coach: Rosette Costain
- Assistant Coach: Traci Kolbaum
- Amelia Stene - Alcester/Hudson
- Dakota Alfson - Chester
- Meredith Lammers - Dakota Valley
- Elizabeth Lammers - Dakota Valley
- Addison Ludwig - Elk Point-Jefferson
- Brookelyn Slaba - Hanson
- Avery Thorson - Harrisburg
- Madison Wassink - Harrisburg
- Ellie Voss - SF Christian
- Emily Strasser - SF Christian
- Allison Engel - SF Lincoln
- Rylee Boyd - SF Roosevelt
- Alternate: Rachel Nelson - Harrisburg
- Alternate: Carlie Fikse - Harrisburg
- Alternate: Hannah Viet - Parker
- Alternate: Paige Semmler - Parkston
- Alternate: Santana Mutucha - Burke/South Central
- Alternate: Paige Heckenlaible - Menno
North
- Head Coach: Nora Groft
- Assistant Coach: Shelly Buddenhagen
- Laura Babcock - Aberdeen Central
- Payton Burckhard - Aberdeen Central**
- Grace Eggebrecht - Brookings
- Kayla Schimke - Huron
- Jayda Shillingstad - Huron
- Olivia Rud - Madison
- Jessi Giles - Madison
- Peyton Groft - Northwestern
- Rachel Miller - Sioux Valley
- Kelsey Pearson - Waubay/Summit
- Peyton Ellingson - Warner
- Abigail Johnson - Watertown
- **Sam Seljeskog from RC Central will replace Payton Burckhard who is injured
- Alternate: Sierre Ward - Belle Fourche
- Alternate: Nikole Ziegler - Sioux Valley
- Alternate: Rylie Gall - Redfield/Doland
- Alternate: Gia Gengerke - Groton Area
- Alternate: Molly Rick - Milbank
- Alternate: Charlie Tisdall - Herreid/Selby Area
The SDVBCA has also announced their nominations for Miss Volleyball for 2017. Athletes must be a senior and a 1st team All-State selection to be eligible for the award. The winner of each class will be named at the Miss Volleyball banquet on Saturday, December 2nd at Harrisburg North Middle School at 7:00 PM.
2017 Miss Volleyball Nominations
Class AA
- Payton Burckhard - Aberdeen Central
- Avery Thorson - Harrisburg
- Madison Wassink - Harrisburg
- Jayda Schillingstad - Huron
- Rylee Boyd - SF Roosevelt
Class A
- Sierra Ward - Belle Fourche
- Elizabeth Lammers - Dakota Valley
- Meredith Lammers - Dakota Valley
- Emily Strasser - SF Christian
- Ellie Voss - SF Christian
Class B
- Charlie Tisdall - Herried-Selby Area
- Peyton Groft - Northwestern
- Peyton Ellingson - Warner