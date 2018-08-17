South Dakota Unveils 2018-19 Women’s Basketball Schedule

The South Dakota women's basketball team will square off against a teams from a wide range of conferences in the 2018-19 season.

The Coyotes will take the floor against opponents from no fewer than 11 different leagues in the upcoming season, including six teams (Creighton, Green Bay, Drake, Missouri, Grambling State, and Iowa State) who qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season.

The Iowa State (November 28, 2018) and Green Bay (December 1, 2018) games will be at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, in Vermillion.

A visit from Wichita State (November 21) also highlights the home non-conference schedule.

USD will have plenty of road tests as well, including the Puerto Rico Classic (December 19-21) with games against Grambling State, Loyola Marymount, and 2018 WNIT champs, Indiana.

The Coyotes also visit Montana (November 24) and Missouri State (December 4) as part of the non-conference schedule.

South Dakota begins defense of its Summit League regular season title December 30 at North Dakota State and wraps up March 2 at home with conference newcomer North Dakota.

Game one of the USD - South Dakota State rivalry series is January 6, 2019 in Vermillion. The Coyotes and Jackrabbits play in Brookings February 24.

