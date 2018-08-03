South Dakota Turkey Will Trot to the Trump White House

On the scale of achievement reaching the Super Bowl is the ultimate stage for a football player. Raising the Stanley Cup for a hockey player. Winning the U.S. Open for the golfer. And collecting a Triple Crown if you're a thoroughbred.

Now when you're a turkey one would think it's all about landing on the dinner table at Thanksgiving.

But that's not the highest achievement if you wear feathers and walk around strutting your stuff, fanning out your butt and shaking your snood all day long.

Nope. To be Best in Show in turkey circles it's a trip to the White House.

This Thanksgiving for the first time ever, a South Dakota-raised turkey will be the National Turkey Federation’s (NTF) gift to the President in November.

The “finalists” will be selected based on size and their ability as a “show bird” to strut their stuff for the audience. The young turkeys are currently in a special Presidential suite on a turkey farm in Beadle County.

This year the Dakota Provisions’ turkey raised at Riverside Colony will be presented to President Donald Trump by NTF Chairman and South Dakota native Jeff Sveen.

