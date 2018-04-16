WalletHub has just released a list of the best and worst small towns in America to start a business - and Aberdeen made the list ( the good list ). WalletHub has Aberdeen ranked as the third best city in which to start a business.

In fact, there were two other upper Midwest cities that made the 'Best Places To Start a Business' top ten list: Cheyenne, Wyoming and Bismarck, North Dakota. Cheyenne came in at #5 and Bismarck came in at #8.

The best small city in America to start a business - Holland, Michigan. St. George, Utah is ranked as the second best city, followed by Aberdeen, South Dakota. Wilson, North Carolina is at #4; Cheyenne, Wyoming #5.

Some of the other area cities to make the "good" list: Minot, North Dakota at #26, Missoula, Montana #29, Rapid City, South Dakota #30, West Fargo, North Dakota #33, Grand Island, Nebraska #40, Kearney, Nebraska #46, and Hastings, Nebraska #49.

The worst place to start up a new business in America: Suisun, California. Just barely ahead of Suisun is Eastvale, California proceeded by Saratoga, California. Of the bottom ten cities on this year's list - six are located in California.

To see the entire list of small cities - all 1261 - go the WalletHub website .

Source: WalletHub

