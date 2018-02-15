South Dakota Tops the List of the Happiest States in America

When you live in South Dakota, you know there are awesome things about calling this state home. Low taxes, health care and job opportunities come to mind for many of us.

An organization has ranked every state in the union and found that South Dakota indeed is the happiest state in America.

The organization 24/7 Wall Street analyzed the results of the Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, and other sources were also factored into their findings below:

10 Happiest States

South Dakota Vermont Hawaii Minnesota North Dakota Colorado New Hampshire Idaho Utah Montana

10 Most Miserable States

West Virginia Louisiana Arkansas Mississippi Oklahoma Kentucky Ohio Nevada Indiana Rhode Island

In a statement from 24/7 Wall Street, they described the awesomeness they found in South Dakota. "State residents report a particularly high sense of purpose. In the survey, 82.3% of respondents agreed they liked what they do every day, 62.7% believed they have reached most of their goals in the past year, and 75.1% said they get to use their strengths in their daily work — each the largest share of any state. "

