For the second straight year, and the third time in the last four years, the University of South Dakota has reigned supreme over South Dakota State in the South Dakota Showdown Series.

The Coyotes won the 2017-18 crown, sponsored by South Dakota Corn, by a 14-13 count in the series, which is a point-based athletic and academic competition between the two in-state university rivals.

USD outscored the Jacks 11-10 in athletic competitions, with regular season sweeps over SDSU in volleyball, women’s basketball, women’s cross country, men’s swimming and diving, women’s indoor track and field, women’s tennis, men’s golf, and women’s outdoor track and field.

The two schools split the regular season meetings in men's basketball.

The Jackrabbits had the upper hand in football, women’s soccer, men’s cross country, women’s swimming and diving, men’s indoor track and field, softball, women’s golf, and men’s outdoor track and field.

Showdown Series History