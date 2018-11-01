South Dakota to Require Online Sales Tax Starting Today

If you're not a fan of taxes, here's another one you can add to your hate list starting today.

KSFY TV is reporting that beginning Thursday, (November 1) online shoppers in South Dakota will have a sales tax to contend with.

The state now requires many out-of-state online retailers to collect South Dakota sales taxes under legislation approved earlier this year. According to KSFY , this comes on the heels of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in South Dakota's favor that cleared the way for consumers to see sales tax on more online purchases from out-of-state companies.

KSFY reports that South Dakota now requires outside sellers who do more than $100,000 of business in the state or more than 200 transactions annually with residents to start charging a sales tax.

In the past, some retailers had been voluntarily remitting the taxes.

On Wednesday, (October 31) South Dakota announced a settlement with three companies it sued in the case that brought the issue to the high court. According to KSFY , the online retailers Wayfair, Overstock, and Newegg will start collecting on January, 1 (2019).

Source: KSFY TV