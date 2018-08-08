South Dakota to Play at Wisconsin in 2024

The University of South Dakota football program continues to flesh out its' future schedules with big name opponents.

The latest to be added to the Coyotes' list is Wisconsin . The Coyotes will battle the Badgers, September 21, 2024, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

It will mark the third all-time between the two programs and South Dakota's 52nd overall with a current member of the Big Ten.

The Coyotes and Badgers last clashed on September 24, 2011, with Wisconsin winning 59-10. The 78,880 fans in attendance that day is still the largest crowd a USD football team has even played in front of.

The first meeting between the schools was 36 years earlier - September 20, 1975. The Badgers won that day 48-7.

South Dakota has faced at least one FBS foe every season since 2010 with victories against Minnesota (2010) and Bowling Green (2017). Future opponents include Kansas State (2018), Oklahoma (2019), Iowa State (2020), Kansas (2021) and Missouri (2022).

