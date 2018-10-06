South Dakota Teen Entrepreneurs Could Win Cash, Scholarships

High School Entrepreneurs, here's your chance to get in on some cash and scholarships in South Dakota. The 2018 BIG Idea Competition , will be handing out a combination of over $5,000.

Students may work individually or as a team and will be able to submit their business idea applications online until October 31, 2018. The website has examples of previous years entries and more information on how to apply.

New this year is a Food Animal Agriculture Category sponsored by Midwest Ag Supply, which offers an additional $500 cash prize for the best business idea in this category. Sanford Health is again sponsoring a Wellness Category, which also has a $500 cash prize.

Coordinator Kelly Weaver of the Small Business Development Center talks about the importance of entrepreneurship being encouraged in teens. “Understanding the basics of business is important to students, regardless of their career path. The BIG Idea Competition is a great way for students to learn about those business basics. For those students interested in pursuing a business, we can connect them with resources and mentors to help further their entrepreneurial growth and business success."

Of those competing, the top eight will be invited to attend the finals in person, making a presentation to a panel of judges. The top three applications will receive cash awards of $1,000, $500 and $250, respectively. College scholarships to both Northern State University and Presentation College will be awarded as well. One winner will be chosen from among all the marketing design entries, and one winner each will be chosen for the Wellness Category and the Food Animal Agriculture Category. All winners will be recognized at the final competition.

The final competition and awards event will be held on Wednesday, December 5, at Northern State University in Aberdeen.

Sponsors include Sanford Health, East River Electric, REED Fund, Dacotah Bank, First Premier Bank, Midwest Ag Supply, Northwestern Energy, Northern State University, Presentation College, McQuillen Creative Group, Aberdeen Development Corporation, the Tom and Danielle Aman Foundation, and GROW South Dakota.