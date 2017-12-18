The State Board of Technical Education heard a report about the four technical institutes, noting that retention of students is at an all-time high and new programs are being offered.

The retention rate at South Dakota’s four technical institutes is 78 percent. Since 2012, the retention rate has increased four percent.

New programs are being implemented at several of the institutes. Southeast Technical Institute received board approval of a one-year veterinary assistant diploma. The board also approved an expansion of Lake Area Technical Institute’s agricultural aviation programs with three new focuses: agricultural aviation, professional helicopter pilot, and professional fixed-wing pilot.

The expanded offerings would be available beginning in summer 2018.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

See Also: