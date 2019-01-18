For the past 16 years, Erica Boomsma has been a teacher. And the Huron Elementary School teacher has been honored with the South Dakota Teacher of the Year Award.

According to her bio from the Council of Chief State School Officer s Boomsma has had the honor of empowering all students to become lifelong learners and to strive for their dreams.

Erica contributes to her district’s efforts to improve student success and school culture. Serving on many committees and as a mentor. She has taken on leadership and collaborative roles in curriculum development. She has assisted in prioritizing standards, developed a school-wide fluency class, and piloted Social Emotional Learning curriculum.

Boomsma loves her profession and even more, the students she teaches. She believes every child regardless of race, gender, creed, or socioeconomic status can learn. She advocates for all students’ rights to a strong education and the opportunity to succeed. There is nothing in this world that she would rather do. For Boomsma, it is her dream come true; her lifelong goal fulfilled – she is a teacher!

So the next time you see your kid’s teacher(s) please offer your thanks for all they do.