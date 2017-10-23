South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Wicked Divas

I have some of the coolest friends.

I found myself lucky enough to get tickets from a friend to check out the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra's (SDSO) 'Wicked Divas' performance on Sunday afternoon.

The only other SDSO performance I had been to was the concert with Ben Folds and I loved it.

'Wicked Divas' was the SDSO with guest singers, Nicole Parker and Alli Mauzey. They had been on Broadway in Wicked. So obviously, the show had some Wicked show tunes in it, but it also featured all kinds of other diva songs.

There were songs from Chicago, Phantom of the Opera, and Les Miserables. The concert also featured "My Heart Will Go On" from Titanic with a little comedic flair.

It was a great show. The SDSOs next show will be their holiday show entitled, 'Tis The Season. That show is on December 9th and tickets are on sale now.

In the works the SDSO has 'Video Games Live' and 'Guardians of the Symphony.'

I highly recommend you check it out!