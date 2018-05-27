South Dakota Summer Day Trip: Mitchell

Do you ever just want to get away?

No, I'm not talking about a full-blown vacation (although South Dakota has a ton of great places for that, too), I'm talkin' about just getting a little burnt out and want to get away from home for a day, maybe two. Something just to get you out of the house, out of town and away from work.

Well, a South Dakota summer day trip is exactly what the doctor ordered! (OK, in the interest of honesty, I'm as far away from being a doctor as humanly possible) Let's take a day trip right now to Mitchell.

Yes, yes, the Corn Palace. No doubt about it, you'll be stopping in at the World's Only Corn Palace. I mean this place is waaay cool! And if you happen to wander in during the Corn Palace Festival, you'll have a chance to take in world class entertainment to boot. But believe me, there's a bunch more to enjoy in Mitchell on our summer day (or two) twip away from home.

Another 'must visit' is the Dakota Discovery Museum. Step back into Dakota's past and prepare to be amazed. As they say, they preserve the past and inform the present...and it's plain flat-out fun, too!

The McGovern Legacy Museum celebrates the life of our most famous politician and his wife.

The Mitchell Prehistoric Indian Village is not only filled with incredible artifacts and information, it's the kind of learning you get while having a great time. Stop in.

And all this is just the beginning. You could well be planning that get-away day trip to Mitchell...then plan one more before the kids go back to school.

Oh and by the way, if you're an outdoorsman (or woman), yes, yes, we'll swing into Cabela's.

