South Dakota State quarterback Taryn Christion leads the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference offensive first team.

The senior from Roosevelt High School in Sioux Falls enters his final season of college football seventh all-time in the league record book with 8,515 career passing yards, tied for fourth all-time with 72 TD passes. He's third all-time in MVFC history with 9,697 career yards.

Last season, Christion threw for 35 touchdowns and more than 3,500 yards, while running for nine more.

Another Jackrabbit, placekicker Chase Vinatieri, is also on the first-team offense. The junior, also from Roosevelt High School in Sioux Falls, was 13-of-14 on field goals last season with a long of 55 yards. He was also 58-of-62 on extra points.

South Dakota has one player on the first-team offense.

Senior receiver Shamar Jackson caught a team-high 53 passes for 766 yards in 2017. The Pahokee, Florida native hauled in four touchdown passes for the Coyotes.

SEE ALSO: