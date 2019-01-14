South Dakota State's talented senior teammates Macy Miller and Madison Guebert have been grabbing a lot of the headlines this season, but they've been getting plenty of help three weeks into the Summit League schedule.

One of those players, sophomore Myah Selland, is the conference's best player this week.

The Letcher, South Dakota native is the Summit League's Player of the Week for the first time in her career.

The guard/forward averaged 19 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and a steal while shooting 52 percent from the field and 78 percent from the free-throw line in wins over Denver and Oral Roberts last week.

In her second collegiate season, Selland is third on the SDSU roster in scoring and leads the team in assists.

She has scored in double figures in 14 games this season.

This week, South Dakota State (12-6/4-1 Summit League ) plays at North Dakota Friday (January 18) at 7:00 PM.