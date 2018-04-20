South Dakota State’s Mike Daum Will Test 2018 NBA Draft

After a considerable amount of speculation, South Dakota State standout Mike Daum has decided to make himself eligible for the 2018 NBA Draft .

The two-time Summit League Player of the Year has filed paperwork to enter the June 21 draft, but Daum did not hire an agent, leaving the door open for a return to Brookings for his senior season if he so chooses.

With Daum leading the way, the Jackrabbits were the Summit League outright regular season champions for the first time ever in 2018. He was one of three players nationally to average more than 20 points (23.9) and 10 rebounds (10.3) per game this season. SDSU has represented the Summit League in the last three NCAA Tournaments.

Daum, a native of Kimball, Nebraska, is second in career scoring at SDSU with 2,232 points, just 131 shy of Nate Wolters' school record. Wolters was a second round pick of the Washington Warriors in the 2013 NBA Draft.

Daum will be able to work out for NBA teams beginning April 24 and is eligible for the NBA Draft Combine May 16-20 in Chicago, if selected. After the combine, he has until June 11 to decide whether to stay in the draft or withdraw.

