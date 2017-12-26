South Dakota State’s Mike Daum is Summit League Player of Week

Another week, another Summit League Player of the Week honor for South Dakota State's Mike Daum.

The junior averaged a double-double over two starts, putting up 24 points and 11 rebounds a game, while hitting at a 61 percent clip from the floor, in wins over Drake (December 19) and UMKC (December 22).

Against Drake, the Kimball, Nebraska native scored 35 points and pulled down 14 rebounds. He added 12 points and seven rebounds at UMKC, going 5-for-7 from the field, to help the Jacks reach 11 wins before Christmas for the first time in its Division I history.