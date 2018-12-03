The 2018-19 men's basketball season is only four weeks old and already we're seeing a familiar trend.

South Dakota State's Mike Daum is as dominant off the floor as he is on the floor.

The Jackrabbit senior forward has picked up his third Summit League's Player of the Week honor this season, pushing his career total to 14 weekly awards - one shy of tying the all-time record.

The Kimball, Nebraska native averaged a double-double (25 points/15 rebounds) in a pair of SDSU victories over Kansas City and Northern Iowa last week, shooting 68 percent along the way.

At home against the Kangaroos, Daum scored 26 points and pulled down 18 rebounds, which was one shy of his career-best.

Three nights later at the U.S. Bank Stadium Classic in Minneapolis, Daum scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds against the Panthers.

Daum was also selected as the CollegeSportsMadness' Summit League Player of the Week, and CollegeInsider's Luke Olson Award National Player of the Week.

This week, South Dakota State (7-2) plays at Memphis (Tuesday) before returning home to host Southern (Friday).