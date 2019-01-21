Mike Daum's dominance in just a single South Dakota State game last week was enough to snag him top honors this week.

Daum's 34 point/21 rebound performance in a 78-74 win at North Dakota was more than enough to secure him the Summit League's Player of the Week award for the sixth time this season - and the 17th time in his career.

The Kimball, Nebraska native was 14-of-24 from the floor in Grand Forks, 4-of-7 from the free throw line, and added three assists and two blocked shots.

The 21 boards were a career-high and gave Daum the first ever 30 point/20 rebound game in South Dakota State history - the fourth such game in Division I this season.

It was the 12th double-double of Daum's senior year.

This week, South Dakota State (15-6/5-1 Summit League) hosts North Dakota State (Thursday) and Omaha (Saturday) to close out the first half of the conference schedule.