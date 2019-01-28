If there's one thing Mike Daum is familiar with it's setting records. His entire career at South Dakota State has been all about rewriting the record books and now he's even tied one of his own.

For the seventh time this season, the Jackrabbit forward is the Summit League Player of the Week equaling the record seven times he received the award last season. He shares that honor with former SDSU standout Nate Wolters.

Overall, the honor is the 18th in Daum's career.

The Kimball, Nebraska native averaged 32 points and 17 rebounds in wins over North Dakota State and Omaha last week.

Against the Bison, Daum scored 30 points on 11-of-15 from the floor, including four three-pointers. He also pulled down 17 rebounds in the 87-69 win .

Two days later against the Mavericks, Daum notched another double-double with 33 points and 16 rebounds in SDSU’s 83-73 victory .

The back-to-back 30-plus points/15-plus rebounds games are the first in 20 years at the Division I level, according to STATS.

This week, first place South Dakota State (17-6/7-1 Summit League) opens the second half of Summit League play on the road with games at Oral Roberts (Wednesday) Denver (Sunday).