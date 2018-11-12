Make it an even dozen now for South Dakota State's Mike Daum.

The Jackrabbit senior forward is Summit League's Player of the Week for the 12th time in his career after helping SDSU open the season with three wins.

The Kimball, Nebraska native averaged 23 points and 12 rebounds in those victories, notching double-doubles in each - 20 points and had 13 rebounds against Grand Canyon, 23 points and 13 rebounds against Alabama State and finished the week with 26 points and 11 boards against Bemidji State.

Daum shot better than 46 percent from the field during that stretch. He now stands just 64 points shy of Nate Wolters' school career scoring record.

The 12 conference Player of the Week honors puts Daum third all-time in the Summit League behind Wolters and Caleb Green (Oral Roberts, 2003-07), who each have 15.

The Jackrabbits are in action Friday (November 16) at Florida Gulf Coast.