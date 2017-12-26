For the third time this season, South Dakota State's Macy Miller is the The Summit League Player of the Week.

The junior notched her sixth 20-plus point game of the season in the Jackrabbits' 96-64 win over Wichita State (December 20), scoring 22 points on nine-for-nine shooting from the field.

The Mitchell native also dished a career-high eight assists, added two rebounds, and a steal.

Miller picked up the weekly honor for the seventh time in her career and shares this week's honor with Western Illinois' Emily Clemens.