South Dakota State’s Macy Miller is Summit League Co-Player of Week
For the third time this season, South Dakota State's Macy Miller is the The Summit League Player of the Week.
The junior notched her sixth 20-plus point game of the season in the Jackrabbits' 96-64 win over Wichita State (December 20), scoring 22 points on nine-for-nine shooting from the field.
The Mitchell native also dished a career-high eight assists, added two rebounds, and a steal.
Miller picked up the weekly honor for the seventh time in her career and shares this week's honor with Western Illinois' Emily Clemens.