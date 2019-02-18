South Dakota State’s David Jenkins Jr. is the Summit League Player of the Week

Equaling a school-record in one game and throwing a buzzer beater in another have given David Jenkins Jr. of South Dakota State a share of the Summit League Player of the Week honors.

The sophomore guard began his week in Omaha Thursday (February 14) by draining a school-record tying ten three-pointers, part a 34-point performance in an 85-84 loss to UNO.

The Tacoma, Washington native capped the week in dramatic fashion in Fargo Saturday (February 16), hitting a shot from just inside half-court as time expired, giving SDSU a 78-77 win over North Dakota State.

Jenkins scored 24 points and dished out a career-high six assists.

This is his first weekly honor for the 2018-19 season and second of his career. Jenkins shares the honors this week with Omaha's Zach Jackson.

South Dakota State has a pair of home games this week. They host Purdue - Fort Wayne Thursday (February 20) and South Dakota Saturday (February 24).

