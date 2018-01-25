YAHOO! Sports is reporting that the two-time All-American injured a hamstring during practice for the game this week in Mobile, Alabama.

The Britton, South Dakota native is one of only to 16 FCS players invited to take part in the game; one of only two from the Missouri Valley Conference. North Dakota State linebacker Nick DeLuca is the other.

The 6-4, 260-pound Goedert is being tabbed by football experts as the odds on choice to be the first FCS player taken during the draft, which runs from April 26-28.