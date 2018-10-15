For the second time this season, South Dakota State University punter Brady Hale has been honored as the Missouri Valley Football Conference Special Teams Player of the Week.

A senior averaged 42.6 yards on seven punts, booting a season-long 57-yarder and landing two attempts inside the 20-yard line, as the Jackrabbits beat Youngstown State 36-7, Saturday (October 13).

The Yankton native also handled kickoff duties for the first time this season, recording touchbacks on three of his seven attempts.

On the season, Hale has punted 77 times for a 42.8-yard average. Six of his kicks have ended up inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Previously, Hale received the MVFC weekly award for his performance in the Jackrabbits' Sept. 8 season-opening win over Montana State.

The Jackrabbits, ranked second in the STATS FCS Top 25, play at Northern Iowa, Saturday (October 20). Kickoff is set for 4:00 PM Cedar Falls.