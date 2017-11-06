South Dakota State Up, South Dakota Down in FCS Weekly Polls

After nine games, South Dakota State and South Dakota have identical records. But the two are heading in different directions in the latest FCS Coaches Poll .

The Jackrabbits (7-2/4-2 MVFC) are in the top five this week, at number five, following a 33-21 win against then-second ranked North Dakota State. A week ago, SDSU was sitting in the eighth spot

The Coyotes (7-2/4-2 MVFC) are down four spots - from sixth to tenth - after a 34-29 loss at unranked Northern Iowa.

In all, five Missouri Valley teams are in the Coaches Top 25 this week, with Northern Iowa one spot away.

FCS Coaches Top 10

James Madison Jacksonville State Central Arkansas Sam Houston State South Dakota State North Dakota State North Carolina A&T Wofford Elon South Dakota

This Saturday (November 11), #5 SDSU hosts #20 Illinois State, while #10 USD plays at #6 North Dakota State.

One other game involves a ranked MFVC team - #13 Western Illinois at Indiana State.