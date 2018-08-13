South Dakota State Unveils 2018-19 Women’s Basketball Schedule

One of the big reasons behind South Dakota State's run of eight NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament appearances in the past ten seasons is a grueling non-conference schedule.

That philosophy remains firmly in place for the 2018-19 season.

The Jackrabbits will play nine games against NCAA Tournament teams this season, including one Elite 8 team from last season (Oregon) and four Sweet 16 teams (Central Michigan, Baylor, Buffalo, and Creighton). Each of their first seven games on the schedule are with teams who made the 'big dance' last season.

There are also a pair of WNIT teams, seven teams who finished in the top-50 in RPI, and six teams who won their regular season or tournaments.

South Dakota State opens the season November 6 at Marquette, the Jacks' first road opener since 2013.

The regular season home opener is November 9 against Florida Gulf Coast. Other non-conference games at Frost Arena include dates with Creighton, Green Bay, Drake, Oregon, and Savannah State.

SDSU will spend Thanksgiving in Las Vegas at the South Point Shootout, November 23-24, playing Baylor and Buffalo.

The Jackrabbits finish the non-conference portion of the schedule with games at Montana State and Wyoming in late December, before opening Summit League play December 28 at Western Illinois.

South Dakota State's head-to-head match-ups with defending Summit League regular season champ South Dakota are January 6, 2019, in Vermillion, and February 24, 2019, in Brookings.

North Dakota joins the Summit League this season and hosts SDSU, January 18, 2019, in Grand Forks before coming to Brookings, February 9, 2019.

