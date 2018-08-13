South Dakota State Treasurer May Have Money for You

What are the chances you have money owed to you? Here's one way to find out.

Starting Monday (August 20) at the annual Dakotafest in Mitchell you can search the unclaimed property database at the South Dakota state treasurer's booth. The database contains records of millions of dollars held by the state treasurer and waiting to be reclaimed by their rightful owners.

Money or property. Which is it?

Unclaimed property refers to accounts in financial institutions and companies that have had no activity or contact with the owner for a year or longer and can include savings or checking accounts, uncashed payroll checks, refunds, security deposits, stocks and life insurance policies. The state holds the money in a custodial capacity until the money can be returned to the rightful owners.

Currently, the Unclaimed Property Division is holding over $552 million in unclaimed funds. The state treasurer has returned over $1.9 million to the rightful owners since the beginning of the current fiscal year in July.

If you are unable to attend Dakotafest you can log onto the State Treasurer's website .

