South Dakota State will be spending Thanksgiving week in the tropics, but this won't be a vacation.

The Jackrabbits are one of eight teams in the inaugural Cayman Islands Classic , presented by Global Sports Management. The event takes place November 20 - 22, 2017. Iowa, Buffalo, Louisiana-Lafayette, Richmond, Cincinnati, Wyoming and Alabama-Birmingham round out the field.

The tournament is sponsored by the Mountain West Conference, and a MWC team will be in the field each year.

SDSU last played out of the country in 2015, in Cancun, Mexico, when they won a pair of games at the Cancun challenge. The Jacks will be making their first trip to a Caribbean island since 2009, when they dropped three games at the Paradise Jam, in St. Thomas.

The Jackrabbits are coming off their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in seven years and return eight from the 2016-17 team that claimed The Summit League's Tournament title before falling to with eventual national runner-up Gonzaga in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The South Dakota State full regular season schedule will be released soon.