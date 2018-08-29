South Dakota State to Play at Iowa in 2022

As South Dakota State gets ready for its fourth-ever meeting with Iowa State in the 2018 season opener, Saturday (September 1) in Ames, the Jackrabbits are already making plans to visit the University of Iowa for the first time.

SDSU now has a date with the Hawkeyes, September 17, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The match-up will be the inaugural game in the series between these two programs who have each been active for more than 100 years.

The Jackrabbits now have secured eight games against Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents over the next decade. South Dakota State has one FBS win to its credit, a 41-38 victory at Kansas to start the 2015 season.

FUTURE SDSU GAMES AGAINST FBS OPPONENTS

September 1, 2018 - at Iowa State

August 29, 2019 - at Minnesota

September 19, 2020 - at Nebraska

September 4, 2021 - at Colorado State

September 17, 2022 - at Iowa

August 31, 2024 - at Nebraska

September 12, 2026 - at Northwestern

September 9, 2028 - at Nebraska

