It's still a Missouri Valley logjam at the top of the FCS Football rankings.

Once again, North Dakota State and South Dakota State are one-two in the week seven STATS FCS Top 25, with the Bison receiving all 160 first-place votes.

The Jackrabbits are number-two for the second straight week after a 36-7 win over Youngstown State last Saturday (October 13).

South Dakota, on the heels of a 42-28 loss at home to Northern Iowa, drops out of the poll this week. The Coyotes are ninth among the teams also receiving votes this week.

UNI, on the strength of a road win against the then-24th ranked USD last week, enters the Top 25 at number-25.

In all, the Missouri Valley Football Conference has four teams in the Top 25 this week. Illinois State is up four spots to number-12.

STATS FCS Top 25 (first place votes)

North Dakota State 6-0 (160) South Dakota State 4-1 Kennesaw State 6-1 James Madison 5-2 Jacksonville State 5-1 McNeese 5-1 Weber State 4-2 Illinois State 5-1 Eastern Washington 5-2 UC Davis 5-1 Elon 4-2 Wofford 4-2 Towson 5-1 Sam Houston State 4-2 Central Arkansas 4-2 Maine 4-2 Colgate 6-0 Stony Brook 5-2 North Carolina A&T 5-2 Nicholls 4-3 East Tennessee State 6-1 Rhode Island 4-2 Princeton 5-0 Delaware 4-2 Northern Iowa 3-3

This week, SDSU plays at UNI in a battle of Top 25 teams, while USD travels to Youngstown State.