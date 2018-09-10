With one week to play before opening up Missouri Valley Conference action, South Dakota State and South Dakota are still among the best teams in the nation.

The Jackrabbits and Coyotes both occupy spots on this week's STATS FCS Top 25 with SDSU holding steady at number-three while USD is up one spot at 22.

This week, South Dakota will be part of one of the two FCS match-ups featuring Top 25 teams when they play at #11 Weber State, Saturday (September 15) night at 7:00 PM.

South Dakota State is home to Arkansas - Pine Bluff, Saturday at 6:00 PM

Overall, the MVFC has five teams in the Top 25 with North Dakota State first, Illinois State 19th, and Northern Iowa 21st.

STATS FCS Top 25 (first place votes)

North Dakota St. (154) 1-0 James Madison (2) 1-1 South Dakota St. 1-0 North Carolina A&T (3) 3-0 Sam Houston St. 1-0 Eastern Washington 2-0 Kennesaw St. 1-1 Wofford 2-0 Samford 1-1 Villanova 2-0 Weber St. 1-1 Jacksonville St. 1-1 Nicholls 1-1 Elon 1-1 Montana 2-0 McNeese 2-0 Maine 2-0 Central Arkansas 1-1 Illinois St. 2-0 Northern Arizona 1-1 Northern Iowa 0-1 South Dakota 1-1 UC Davis 2-0 Stony Brook 1-1 Rhode Island 2-0

SEE ALSO: