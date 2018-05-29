South Dakota State, South Dakota Each with a Game on the Top Match-Ups of 2018 List
After both South Dakota State and South Dakota went on post season runs in the FCS Playoffs in 2017, it's hard to believe 2018 could be any better. But a pair of early season match-ups involving the Jackrabbits and Coyotes are already generating a lot of buzz around the country.
Fox Sports has zeroed in on the 25 best FCS non-conference match-ups for 2018, and SDSU and USD both landed in the top 15:
- September 8 - Montana State (Big Sky) at South Dakota St. (Missouri Valley)
This game is fifth overall on the list and is a rematch of a game in Bozeman last season which saw the Jackrabbits grab an early 17-point lead, only to see that advantage cut to a field goal by the end of the third quarter. SDSU placekicker Chase Vinatieri put the game on ice with a 31-yard touchdown run on a fake field goal in the fourth quarter. FINAL: SDSU 31 MSU 27.
- September 15 - South Dakota (Missouri Valley) at Weber State (Big Sky)
The Coyotes - Wildcats meeting in week three is number 15 overall on the list. This MVFC - Big Sky match-up was a wild one in Vermillion two years ago when USD spotted WSU 21 points in the first 6:30 of the game before rallying to within a touchdown, then trailing 42-21 heading into fourth quarter only to eventually win 52-49 in two overtimes.
Both South Dakota State and South Dakota start 2018 on the road.
The Jackrabbits open at Iowa State, the Coyotes at Kansas State. Both games are September 1.