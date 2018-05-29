After both South Dakota State and South Dakota went on post season runs in the FCS Playoffs in 2017, it's hard to believe 2018 could be any better. But a pair of early season match-ups involving the Jackrabbits and Coyotes are already generating a lot of buzz around the country.

Fox Sports has zeroed in on the 25 best FCS non-conference match-ups for 2018, and SDSU and USD both landed in the top 15:

September 8 - Montana State (Big Sky) at South Dakota St. (Missouri Valley)

This game is fifth overall on the list and is a rematch of a game in Bozeman last season which saw the Jackrabbits grab an early 17-point lead, only to see that advantage cut to a field goal by the end of the third quarter. SDSU placekicker Chase Vinatieri put the game on ice with a 31-yard touchdown run on a fake field goal in the fourth quarter. FINAL: SDSU 31 MSU 27.

September 15 - South Dakota (Missouri Valley) at Weber State (Big Sky)

The Coyotes - Wildcats meeting in week three is number 15 overall on the list. This MVFC - Big Sky match-up was a wild one in Vermillion two years ago when USD spotted WSU 21 points in the first 6:30 of the game before rallying to within a touchdown, then trailing 42-21 heading into fourth quarter only to eventually win 52-49 in two overtimes.

Both South Dakota State and South Dakota start 2018 on the road.