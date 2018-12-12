The winningest football coach in South Dakota State history has now signed on to become the longest-tenured head coach in the Jackrabbits program.

John Stiegelmeier and the school have agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension that will the Selby native on the sidelines through the 2023 season.

Stiegelmeier, now in his 22nd season as SDSU's head coach, has compiled a 158-99 career record, posting a winning record 18 times, including 13 of 15 seasons at the Division I level. The Jackrabbits to nine or more wins in six of the last seven seasons, including consecutive 10-win seasons in 2017 (school-record 11 wins) and 2018 (10 wins). In Missouri Valley Football Conference play, the Jackrabbits have a 61-27 mark (.693 winning percentage) in 11 seasons, earning a share of the league title in 2016.

With the start of the 2019 season, which will be Stiegelmeier's 23rd as head coach in Brookings, he will pass Ralph Ginn (1947-1968) as the longest-tenured head coach in school history.

Stiegelmeier is a 1979 SDSU graduate, served as a student assistant coach as an undergraduate, before joining the staff on a full-time basis in 1988 as secondary coach and recruiting coordinator on Wayne Haensel's staff. He was elevated to defensive coordinator by then-head coach Mike Daly in 1991 and was named Daly's successor following the 1996 season.

This season, the Jackrabbits are one win away from their first-ever appearance in the FCS Championship Games, as they travel to Fargo, Friday (December 14), for a semifinal game at North Dakota State.