South Dakota State Releases 2018-19 Non-Conference Home Schedule

South Dakota State knows all about winning basketball games at home.

The NCAA has recognized Frost Arena in Brookings as one of the toughest home courts in men's basketball, and the Jackrabbits haven't lost a game there since early 2017.

That current 20-game home winning streak will be put to the test in the 2018-19 season with games against opponents from the SWAC, MEAC, WAC, and Big Sky conferences.

After an exhibition with South Dakota Mines, November 1, the Jackrabbits open the regular season hosting three games in the same week against Grand Canyon (November 6), Alabama State (November 8) and Bemidji State (November 10).

SDSU returns to Brookings, November 28, for an afternoon match-up against Kansas City before welcoming Southern (December 7) and Savannah State (December 11) in early December.

The final non-conference match-up at Frost Arena is a December 22 game against last season's NCAA Tournament qualifier Montana.

After opening Summit League play on the road for three games, South Dakota State welcomes Denver for the conference home opener, Thursday, January 10, 2019.

Overall, the Jackrabbits' 15 home games are tied for the most in the school's Division I history.

