South Dakota State Preview: Bye Week

It's been an interesting road to the bye week for the South Dakota State football team.

The Jackrabbits (2-0) began the season with a weather-related cancelation at Iowa State then responded with back-to-back routs of Montana State and Arkansas - Pine Bluff, outscoring those two opponents 135-20.

But because of the missed game and the lopsided scores, the SDSU starters have yet to play a complete game in 2018, meaning a week off may be the last thing the Jackrabbits need heading into a marquee Missouri Valley Conference opener, when third ranked SDSU plays at #1 North Dakota State, September 29.

The Jacks head into the open week on the heels of a historic 90-6 win over Arkansas - Pine Bluff, last Saturday (September 15).

In the victory, SDSU needed just five offensive plays to score three touchdowns in the first quarter, jump-starting a day that would see them set five school records.

Isaac Wallace led a 369-yard running attack with a career-high 192 yards.

A trio of Jackrabbit quarterbacks completed 19-of-21 passes for 557 yards and eight touchdown passes. Cade Johnson and Adam Anderson each went over 100 yards receiving on the day.

Zy Mosely picked off two passes to key the defense, while Chase Vinatieri kicked 11 extra points.

I talked with Jackrabbits head coach John Stiegelmeier about the Arkansas - Pine Bluff win and the bye week: