The South Dakota State Penitentiary issued an alert on Sunday (January 6) that an inmate did not return from the local work center. Inmate Lydell Black Spotted Horse left the Sioux Falls Community Work Center without authorization Sunday.

Black Spotted Horse, 31, is a Native American described as 5’6", 145 lbs. with black hair, brown eyes. He is serving a four year sentence for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance from Tripp County.

If you have any information on this inmate please call 911 immediately.