South Dakota State Parks Fun Fall Events Announced

It's fall in South Dakota and that means lots of camping and outdoor adventure opportunities. You may want to check out these family fun events offered by the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks.

Good Earth State Park will host a Harvest Festival on Saturday, Sept. 29, at 2-4. Visitors are invited to watch a demonstration, play games, take a hike or enjoy a treat. An Amazing Race competition begins at 3 p.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 6, from 1-5 p.m., Newton Hills State Park is putting on it's 19th Annual FestiFall . As in years past, the pumpkin will take center stage with pumpkin catapulting, pumpkin carving demonstrations and decorated pumpkin contests. Visitors are encouraged to bring in their own decorated or carved pumpkins for judging. The event hosts over 30 craft vendors as well as food vendors.

Following the FestiFall celebration, the Candlelight Walk will lead visitors along 2.2 miles of candle-lit trail through the deep woods of Newton Hills. The trail is solely lit by candles and carved pumpkins. Walkers will encounter many surprises along the trail, including musicians, colorful characters from the past, a magician and telescopes to view the evening sky. Walkers may begin the self-led adventure anytime between 7:15 and 8:30 p.m.

There is no charge to attend either park event; however, a park entrance license is required. The daily entrance fee is $6 per vehicle.

Good Earth State Park is located south of Sioux Falls off I-29, exit 73, then 10 miles east, 2 miles north, and 1 mile east off 85th street. Newton Hills is located 6 miles south of Canton off County Road 135.

For more information on the state park events call Good Earth State Park at 605.213.1036 or Newton Hills State Park at 605.987.2263.