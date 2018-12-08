South Dakota State Game Time and Odds Against Kennesaw State

South Dakota State will look to advance to the next round of the FCS Playoffs on Saturday as they go on the road to take on Kennesaw State just outside of Atlanta.

SDSU rolled over Duquesne last week in Brookings 51-6 and will look to have the same sort of offensive explosion on Saturday.

The Jacks are the No. 5 seed and Kennesaw State is the No. 4 seed.

Game time is 1pm CT and can be seen on ESPN3 or the ESPN App.

Vegas starts to produce odds for the FCS Playoffs and SDSU is favored by 7 with a over/under of 56.5.

The weather forecast may impact that total as well, with wind and rain in the mix for game time on Saturday.

If South Dakota State is able to win, they will face off next week against the winner of the North Dakota State and Colgate and it will be played on ESPN 2 next week.