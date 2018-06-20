South Dakota State Football to Play at Northwestern in 2026

Nobody can ever accuse South Dakota State of not planning ahead.

The Jackrabbits have filled a date on their 2026 football schedule with a game at Northwestern University. The game will be September 12, 2026, at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois.

It will mark the first-ever meeting between the Jackrabbits of the Missouri Valley Conference and Wildcats of the Big Ten Conference. Since transitioning to Division I, SDSU is 0-3 against the Big Ten, with a 2009 loss to Minnesota and a pair of defeats (2010, 2013) to Nebraska.

The Jackrabbits have one win against a FBS opponent, a 41-38 victory at Kansas to start the 2015 season.

The Northwestern game is the seventh upcoming match-up with FBS foes over the next decade.

FUTURE SDSU GAMES VS. FBS OPPONENTS

  • September 1, 2018 - at Iowa State
  • August 29, 2019 - at Minnesota
  • September 19, 2020 - at Nebraska
  • September 4, 2021 - at Colorado State
  • August 31, 2024 - at Nebraska
  • September 12, 2026 - at Northwestern
  • September 9, 2028 - at Nebraska

