You've heard the age old saying 'Variety is the spice of life'.

Well, that can also be applied to the 2018 South Dakota State Fair Grandstand events!

If you like you entertainment countryfied, you won't want to miss Friday August 31st when one of the biggest stars in Country Music, Toby Keith, hits the grandstand stage. With more than 40 million albums sold, this is sure to be a great night of some of the biggest country music hits of the past 25 years. Opening for Toby will be Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band.

And speaking of great country music, Sunday, September 2 it's superstars Gary Allan, along with Sawyer Brown! With over 1.5 billion total streams, Allan is an audience (and radio) favorite!

But hold on, you're more of a classic rocker you say? Well, I have great news! Saturday night September 1 you'll get a double dose of great classic rock with Foreigner and Night Ranger. You won't have to crank it up, they'll do it for you!

And no, don't worry, we haven't forgotten South Dakota's favorite, bull riding! In fact, Wednesday and Thursday August 29 and 30, it's the hugely popular Bull Bash. Yep, you can almost hear the ground already shaking...who can handle the wildest 8 seconds in sports?

Now then, tickets to the general public go on sale Monday June 11 and you can get 'em right here.

Experience the Magic of the South Dakota State Fair!

