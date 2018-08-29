South Dakota State Fair Brings in New Entertainment, New Food

The South Dakota State Fair is underway in Huron through Sunday. (September 3) In addition to your favorites, new things are planned this year to wow you.

Assistant Fair Manager Candi Briley says The Stardust Circus is like a thrill circus. "A gal does an aerial act by her hair, there's one act that uses hula hoops and of course they start with one hula hoop but then they grow up to forty. There's the famous motorcycle stunt sphere so that's gonna be a lot of fun."

There's adventures for your taste buds too. New foods include German food, an old twist on ice cream called the Wonderstick, and smoked chicken legs. Of course the regular fare of corn dogs and funnel cakes are around every corner.

The entertainment lineup for this year’s State Fair features Toby Keith on Friday night, Night Ranger and Foreigner on Saturday, and Sawyer Brown and Gary Allan on Sunday.

